People. Power. Justice.
EarthRights is a growing global team of community activists, campaigners, and legal strategists who challenge powerful institutions that violate peoples’ rights and destroy our planet for profit.
OUR WORK
Serving frontline communities to avert climate catastrophe and hold corporations accountable for the harms they impose on people and the planet.
CLIMATE JUSTICE
Supporting frontline communities in their resistance against climate-damaging fossil fuel projects.
EARTH RIGHTS DEFENDERS
Working with environmental defenders to protect the rights, resources, and livelihoods of their communities.
CORPORATE ACCOUNTABILITY
Holding powerful corporations accountable for undermining human rights and accelerating our climate crisis.
Fossil Fuel Companies' Withdrawal from Myanmar, a Victory for the People
What's New
Get updates on EarthRights’ most recent legal and campaign developments and victories, along with expert analysis on the challenges facing human rights defenders and frontline communties.
post
01.25.23
In Solidarity with Atlanta Forest Defenders, Guapinol Water Protectors, and Defenders Worldwide
post
01.24.23
EarthRights and Partners Convene First-Ever Global School
press release
01.24.23
Thailand Energy Security not Reliant on Myanmar Gas Exports
publication
01.24.23
MINIMAL IMPACT: THE EFFECTS ON THAILAND'S ENERGY SECURITY OF DISRUPTING MYANMAR GAS IMPORTS
press release
01.23.23
Desde EarthRights International denunciamos las graves violaciones a los derechos humanos que se están cometiendo en el Perú
press release
01.21.23
EarthRights International denuncia desaparición de defensores aymaras y presenta habeas corpus
press release
01.16.23
A un año del mayor ecocidio registrado en el Perú, Repsol no ha remediado el impacto económico, social y ambiental del derrame de petróleo en el mar peruano
press release
01.16.23
El gobierno de Biden debe denunciar la violenta represión en el Perú
press release
01.14.23
The Biden Administration Must Denounce Violent Repression in Peru
STAY INFORMED
EarthRights regularly publishes updates on our legal cases, campaigns, and training opportunities. Sign up for one of our email lists.
CAMPAIGNS AND RELATED WORK
Learn more about our efforts to strengthen protections for earth rights defenders, harness the law as an instrument for change, and hold corporations accountable for human rights abuses.
EARTH RIGHTS DEFENDERS
Our global strategy to reduce threats against environmental defenders.
FRONTLINES OF CLIMATE JUSTICE
Working with Indigenous and frontline communities to support their work in resisting climate-destroying fossil fuel projects.
CANCEL CORPORATE ABUSE
Securing justice for earth rights defenders by demanding corporate accountability.
Give To EarthRights
Join the movement to achieve climate justice, protect earth rights defenders, and demand corporate accountability.
