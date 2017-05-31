People. Power. Justice.

EarthRights is a growing global team of community activists, campaigners, and legal strategists who challenge powerful institutions that violate peoples’ rights and destroy our planet for profit.

OUR WORK

Serving frontline communities to avert climate catastrophe and hold corporations accountable for the harms they impose on people and the planet.

CLIMATE JUSTICE

Supporting frontline communities in their resistance against climate-damaging fossil fuel projects.

EARTH RIGHTS DEFENDERS

Working with environmental defenders to protect the rights, resources, and livelihoods of their communities.

CORPORATE ACCOUNTABILITY

Holding powerful corporations accountable for undermining human rights and accelerating our climate crisis.

Fossil Fuel Companies’ Withdrawal from Myanmar, a Victory for the People

What's New

Get updates on EarthRights’ most recent legal and campaign developments and victories, along with expert analysis on the challenges facing human rights defenders and frontline communties.
post
01.25.23

In Solidarity with Atlanta Forest Defenders, Guapinol Water Protectors, and Defenders Worldwide

post
01.24.23

EarthRights and Partners Convene First-Ever Global School

press release
01.24.23

Thailand Energy Security not Reliant on Myanmar Gas Exports

publication
01.24.23

MINIMAL IMPACT: THE EFFECTS ON THAILAND'S ENERGY SECURITY OF DISRUPTING MYANMAR GAS IMPORTS

press release
01.23.23

Desde EarthRights International denunciamos las graves violaciones a los derechos humanos que se están cometiendo en el Perú

press release
01.21.23

EarthRights International denuncia desaparición de defensores aymaras y presenta habeas corpus

press release
01.16.23

A un año del mayor ecocidio registrado en el Perú, Repsol no ha remediado el impacto económico, social y ambiental del derrame de petróleo en el mar peruano

press release
01.16.23

El gobierno de Biden debe denunciar la violenta represión en el Perú

press release
01.14.23

The Biden Administration Must Denounce Violent Repression in Peru

CAMPAIGNS AND RELATED WORK

Learn more about our efforts to strengthen protections for earth rights defenders, harness the law as an instrument for change, and hold corporations accountable for human rights abuses.

EARTH RIGHTS DEFENDERS

Our global strategy to reduce threats against environmental defenders.

FRONTLINES OF CLIMATE JUSTICE

Working with Indigenous and frontline communities to support their work in resisting climate-destroying fossil fuel projects.

CANCEL CORPORATE ABUSE

Securing justice for earth rights defenders by demanding corporate accountability.

