Brunswick County Commits Millions to Expand Water Access After Community Pressure in Historically Black Neighborhoods 

After many years of continued advocacy and public pressure stirred by the community along with EarthRights and other organizations, the County has finally agreed to apply for a federal grant for the Albright/Brown Road neighborhood and a North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ) grant for the Mulberry Road neighborhood in September 2025. The County stated that the $3 million grant applied for will be matched by $2 million in County funds.

At the March 17, 2025 Commission meeting, dozens of residents along with NAACP President and EarthRights gathered to demand for equitable access to clean, affordable water for historically underserved, majority-Black neighborhoods that still rely on contaminated private wells. Multiple media outlets focused on Brunswick County and the concerns of the community based on community accounts and stories (see this link for a list), increasing pressure on the County Commission to address the concerns of residents.

Why It Matters

These neighborhoods, along with two others, were identified by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and EarthRights as critical areas for water access. Many residents in historically Black neighborhoods in Brunswick County, North Carolina are living without access to County water, making them reliant on well water. This is happening in part because County water hook up fees are too expensive, and/or County water lines do not extend to parts of the community where longtime Black residents live.

Relying on well water in Brunswick County is precarious, and many residents are experiencing severe issues with the lack of access to County water:

Residents report that their well water smells foul, is polluted with rust and forever chemicals, and discolors their clothing and hair.

Some residents’ wells have run low or dry, forcing them to incur steep costs to dig deeper wells

Residents have to buy bottled water, which is costly and often requires personal sacrifices – some residents share that they often have to choose between buying bottled water or medication.

Many residents who live on streets without water lines also face safety risks because they do not live near a fire hydrant, even though they are required to pay fire fees as part of their property taxes.

While we submitted formal requests for four neighborhoods that lack access to County water, there are many others that must be surveyed and planned for, and the County must take steps to ensure comprehensive planning for water access. EarthRights intend to continue to work with the community to pressure the County to prioritize water access in the underserved Black neighborhoods.

Our Support and Partnership with the Residents of Brunswick County

EarthRights started its support for the Brunswick County residents in 2022, advocating alongside the community for the County to extend water lines to all neighborhoods. We joined NAACP and other groups, assisting the community as they attended county commission meetings, gathered signed petitions and engaged in media campaigns to broaden support for the community.

In 2025, our work in Brunswick County, North Carolina centered on building trust with community members and amplifying the voices of Black residents in unincorporated areas who face inequitable access to water and sewer services. We engaged directly with state leaders—including the Governor’s team—and met with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality on May 14 to elevate these concerns and push for action.

At the same time, we focused on strengthening the community’s ability to advocate for itself. In February, EarthRights hosted an advocacy training session for approximately 30 residents, followed by a communications workshop with NAACP members in March. We supported community members at county commission meetings, created signage for public engagement, and organized a letter-to-the-editor campaign.

To further elevate local voices, we provided media training for community spokespersons, launched a campaign webpage, and produced a video highlighting the community’s experiences. The video was screened for NAACP and UUSC members in March. Our ongoing media outreach continues to bring attention to these issues and track the County’s response.